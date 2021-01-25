Packers fans disappointed in loss, but grateful to watch

The Packers and their fans were hopeful that this season would be the one the Lombardi finally came home, but it was not to be.

For the second year in a row the Packers came up just short of a Super Bowl berth losing in the NFC championship game 31-26 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Clearly it wasn't the outcome the fans were hoping for. However, they were still grateful they were able to watch their team play, especially this year.

"It's a big game and I'm one of the lucky ones," said Michael Kommer, who was able to secure tickets to the game. "There are a lot of people that haven't had the chance to get out there and get into the game. They wanted to be there and my heart does break for them, it's a rough time."

Due to COVID restrictions, spectators inside Lambeau field were limited for the NFC Championship game. Those that were lucky enough to find tickets though cherished the opportunity.

"With COVID it's an experience of a life time, to be in there for all of this," said Kelly Sajdowitz. "Because there's only what? 7000-8000 people (allowed in)."

But while only a few thousand were on the inside, there were still plenty more outside.

Fans could be found in parking lots during the game watching the game on TV's or listening on the radio, some even driving in from out of state for the experience, but all still happy to be at Lambeau field supporting the green and gold.

"This is something we'll all remember forever," said Zach Hartman who drove up from Indiana to watch on a TV in a parking lot by Lambeau. "This is something he will tell his kids about," gesturing to his friends son. "So it's the best feeling in the world."

"It feels amazing just to be this close to (Lambeau Field)," said Colton Newman a young Packers fan that made the trek to Green Bay with his father.

"I'm just excited you know under the circumstances this is the best we could do," said Aaron Newman, who joined Hartman in watching the game from a parking lot. "But there is nowhere else I'd rather be."

"(And) to see the look on (Colton's) face just makes it that much better for me," Newman continued. "There's just nothing better in the world."

While the fans both inside and outside the stadium may have seen the packers season com to a close earlier than they'd like, it also reveals the beauty of sports.

There's always next year.

And you can bet come next season the Packers faithful will be right back at Lambeau Field, hopeful as ever, ready to support their Pack.