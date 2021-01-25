India, China soldiers brawl again along disputed frontier

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Officials say Indian and Chinese soldiers brawled last week along the countries’ disputed border as a monthslong standoff between the nuclear-armed rivals continues. The clash in the Naku La area of Sikkim came four days before the countries held talks on ending tensions in another disputed border area in the remote Ladakh region. The Indian army described the clash at Naku La as “a minor face off” and said it “was resolved by local commanders as per established protocols.” India and China have been locked in a tense military stalemate since May in the western Himalayas and have mobilized soldiers along the fiercely contested border.