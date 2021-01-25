Goade becomes first Native American to win Caldecott Medal

NEW YORK (AP) — An Alaska illustrator has become the first Native American to win one of the two top prizes in children’s literature. Michaela Goade won the Randolph Caldecott Medal for best children’s picture story for the book “We Are Water Protectors.” It was written by Carole Lindstrom and is a call for environmental protection. Tae Keller’s “When You Trap a Tiger” won the John Newbery Medal for the outstanding children’s book overall of 2020. The awards were announced Monday by the American Library Association. Jacqueline Woodson won the Coretta Scott King Award for best work by a Black author for “Before the Ever After.”