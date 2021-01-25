EU urges dialogue in Venezuela to set up new elections

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is calling for political talks in Venezuela to set up new elections. The 27-nation bloc is also warning that it stands ready to slap sanctions on more senior Venezuelan officials if they undermine democracy or for any human rights violations. EU foreign ministers said Monday that “the only way out of the crisis in Venezuela is to resume political negotiations promptly.” Once a wealthy oil nation, Venezuela is mired in a deep economic crisis. The ministers say the EU cannot endorse the results of the Dec. 6 elections but stands ready to send an observer mission should new polls take place.