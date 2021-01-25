Epstein’s ex-girlfriend seeks dismissal of charges she faces

NEW YORK (AP) — A British socialite charged with recruiting girls for financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse in the 1990s is asking a judge to dismiss the case on multiple grounds. Lawyers for Ghislaine Maxwell say the indictment against their client was obtained unjustly and doesn’t properly allege crimes. They said it also violates an agreement federal prosecutors made a dozen years ago not to charge Epstein or those who worked for him. Maxwell was arrested in July and has remained jailed on the grounds that she might flee. Federal prosecutors declined through a spokesperson to comment though they will later file arguments of their own in response. A trial is scheduled for July. Epstein killed himself in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.