Driver rescued from ice of Wisconsin River in Merrill

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) — The Merrill Fire Department responded to a vehicle that ended up on the Wisconsin River around 8 am Monday morning.

According to a press release, the vehicle left the roadway onto the river near the 2000 block of W. Main Street in Merrill. The driver called 911 to report the accident.

Reportedly, upon arrival, emergency responders found the vehicle on its side on the ice next to the edge of open water and the driver was trapped.

Firefighters reportedly secured the vehicle with a winch and pulled it closer to shore, then cut the windshield out to gain access and remove the driver from the vehicle.

The driver was transported for to Good Samaritan Hospital for further care, there is no word on his condition.

“While we train for water rescues, the driver was lucky that the vehicle didn’t go into the water,” stated Battalion Chief Scott Krause in the press release.