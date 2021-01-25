DPI open enrollment begins in February

(WAOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) is announcing the application period for the Public School Open Enrollment program for the 2021-22 school year.

It will open on February 1 and runs through April 30. During that period, parents and guardians can apply to send their child to any public school in the state during the 2021-22 school year.

Click here for application materials and additional information.

According to DPI, during the 2019-20 school year, 65,266 students transferred districts through the program.