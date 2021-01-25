Cool and quiet to being the work week

Typical Winter temperatures are on the way for most of this week but not typical precipitation. After a little snow over the weekend, it now looks like another dry stretch of weather during the work week.

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and seasonal.

High: 23 Wind: NE around 10

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy and cool.

Low: 12 Wind: NE around 10

Tuesday: Partly or mostly cloudy and a bit breezy.

High: 22 Wind: North-NE 10-18

There will be a fair amount of sun in the area this morning, then some hazy clouds could develop for the afternoon. Enjoy the sun while it is out. You will still need your Winter coat to begin the work week, as high temps will only reach the low to mid 20s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10 mph.

The clouds will be more prevalent on Tuesday and Wednesday and the temperatures will go down a little. It won't be a terrible drop in the temps, just a little chilly outside. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 20s with a bit of wind chill. On Wednesday the mercury will top out in the upper teens.

A bit more sun could break out on Thursday but high temps might still be a little below normal, rising into the low 20s. The clouds will gradually increase again on Friday with highs in the low to mid 20s.

The next chance of snow or mix wintry precipitation will arrive late Friday night and continue over the weekend. Right now, it looks like a slow moving storm system, with snow possible on both Saturday and Sunday. Even though there could be snow on both days, it does not look like a tremendous amount of accumulation, but it might be enough to help out the snowmobile season. High temps will be above normal once again over the weekend, topping out in the upper 20s to around 30.

Have an excellent Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 25-January-2021

On this date in weather history: 1989 - Bitter cold air, coming down from Alaska, settled over the Northern Rockies. Wilson WY reported a morning low of 48 degrees below zero. Thunderstorms produced severe weather in the south central U.S. One thunderstorm in north central Texas spawned a tornado which injured three persons at Troy. (National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)