China pushes conspiracy theories on COVID origin, vaccines

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China is trying to spread doubt about the effectiveness of Western vaccines and the origin of the coronavirus as a World Health Organization-selected team of scientists are in the city where the pandemic began. Controls imposed on information about the disease by the ruling Communist Party have prompted questions about what the scientists will be allowed to see. Meanwhile as vaccines roll out worldwide, Beijing appears to be trying to blunt the impact of reports China’s are less effective. Chinese officials, trying to deflect criticism of their response, have also raised and unfounded theory that it came from a U.S. military lab.