Chilly and quiet for several days

Cool and dry air has pushed into our area with high pressure working south from Canada. Meanwhile a strong storm system moving up into Illinois Monday night will spread accumulating snow into southern Wisconsin. There is at least a small chance that light snow could work into the extreme southern portion of the News 9 viewing area after midnight (Juneau, Adams, Waushara County area). Any accumulation there would only be probably one-half inch or less and should taper off to flurries later Tuesday morning.

Snow amounts could reach up to 4 to 6 inches toward the Illinois border as well as some Lakeshore locations from Sheboygan southward. Otherwise we should have partly to mostly cloudy skies in our area Monday night and Tuesday with lows around 10 degrees and highs in the low 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph Monday night will turn more northerly Tuesday at 10-15 mph. It will feel chilly.

Quiet and dry weather will stick around for Wednesday and Thursday. It will stay cool with highs near 18 on Wednesday and 20 degrees Thursday. Lows will reach near 5 Wednesday morning and possibly slightly below zero Thursday morning.

A warm front will approach Friday causing clouds to gradually move in. Lows should be in the 0s with highs in the mid 20s. There is a slight chance of snow showers Friday night, especially in northern Wisconsin.

A low pressure system is projected to build in this weekend bringing breezy and cloudy conditions with a good chance of some periods of light snow. There is at least some potential of light mixed precipitation as well in the southern part of the area Saturday into Saturday night. Highs should reach the low 30s Saturday and near 29 degrees Sunday.

It looks to dry out next Monday. It could be rather breezy with some peeks of sunshine. Highs will be around the mid 20s. There could be more storminess building later next week.

Have a nice evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:35 p.m., 25-January 2021

*On this date in weather history:

1965 - Alta, UT, was in the midst of a storm that left the town buried under 105 inches of snow establishing a record for the state. (David Ludlum)

1987 - The second major storm in three days hit the Eastern Seaboard producing up to 15 inches of snow in Virginia, Maryland and Delaware. Up to 30 inches of snow covered the ground in Virginia following the two storms. (National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)