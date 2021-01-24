Year after lockdown, Wuhan dissident more isolated than ever

WUHAN, China (AP) — One year after Wuhan’s lockdown, the central Chinese city has long since sprung back to life. But one dissident remains bunkered in his 14th-floor apartment, afraid the virus will return and China’s communist government will again try to conceal the truth. Zhu Tao’s early fears of the virus were vindicated when the outbreak spun out of control. But now that the situation in Wuhan has returned to something close to normal, Zhu finds himself at odds with his neighbors and the government. Pockets of like-minded people still dot China, from renegade intellectuals in Beijing to a punk cafe in Inner Mongolia. But under the watchful gaze of state cameras and censors, there is little room to organize or connect.