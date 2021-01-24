Winter Weather Advisory issued January 24 at 3:28AM CST until January 24 at 9:00AM CST by NWS Green Bay WI

…LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW EXPECTED THIS MORNING…

.A low pressure system will continue to bring light to moderate

snow to central and east-central Wisconsin through late this

morning. South to southeast winds may also lead to some lake

enhancement for the shoreline counties.

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

* WHERE…Portions of central and northeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.