Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 9:00 AM CST

Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 9:00 AM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Wood County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING…
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE…Portions of central and northeast Wisconsin.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&