Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 9:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Marathon County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS

MORNING…

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

* WHERE…Portions of central and northeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&