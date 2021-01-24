Special Weather Statement issued January 24 at 3:13AM CST by NWS Green Bay WI

Steady light to moderate snow to continue across the region through

mid-morning Sunday. Reductions in visibility and slippery and

snow-covered roads have been reported across the region as a

result of the accumulating snow. The snow will end from west to

east late this morning, and completely exit the region by early

this afternoon.

Motorists should be prepared for slippery travel, especially on

untreated roads, and reduced visibility if traveling early this

morning. Allow plenty of stopping distance and avoid braking

suddenly.