Special Weather Statement issued January 24 at 3:13AM CST by NWS Green Bay WI
Steady light to moderate snow to continue across the region through
mid-morning Sunday. Reductions in visibility and slippery and
snow-covered roads have been reported across the region as a
result of the accumulating snow. The snow will end from west to
east late this morning, and completely exit the region by early
this afternoon.
Motorists should be prepared for slippery travel, especially on
untreated roads, and reduced visibility if traveling early this
morning. Allow plenty of stopping distance and avoid braking
suddenly.