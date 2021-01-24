Special Weather Statement issued January 24 at 12:07AM CST by NWS Green Bay WI
Steady light to moderate snow to continue across the region late
tonight through early Sunday morning. Reductions in visibility and
slippery and snow-covered roads have been reported in central and
north-central Wisconsin as a result of the accumulating snow.
Motorists should be prepared for slippery travel, especially on
untreated roads, and reduced visibility if traveling overnight.
Allow plenty of stopping distance and avoid braking suddenly.