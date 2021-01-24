Scotland’s leader vows to push for second independence vote

LONDON (AP) — Scotland’s leader says she intends to hold a “legal referendum” on independence from the U.K. if she wins Scottish elections scheduled for May. Such a move would put First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on a constitutional collision course with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who opposes another secession vote. Scotland voted to remain in the U.K. by a margin of 55%-45% in a 2014 referendum. A new binding referendum requires the U.K. government’s approval, and Johnson insists he’ll say no. Sturgeon said that if her Scottish National Party wins a majority in the Scottish Parliament in May it will pass legislation allowing for a new referendum. She accused Johnson of fearing “the verdict and the will of the Scottish people.”