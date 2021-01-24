Dutch police clash with protesters in Amsterdam, Eindhoven

URK, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch police have clashed with protesters demonstrating against the country’s lockdown in the capital, Amsterdam and the southern city of Eindhoven. The unrest comes a day after rioting youths protesting on the first night of the country’s curfew torched a coronavirus testing facility in a Dutch fishing village. In Amsterdam, police used a water cannon to disperse protesters taking part in a banned demonstration Sunday on a major square ringed by museums. Police in Eindhoven used a water cannon and tear gas against a crowd of hundreds of demonstrators, that also included supporters of the anti-immigrant group PEGIDA. Eindhoven police said they made at least 30 arrests by late afternoon.