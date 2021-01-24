Exit poll: Incumbent wins Portugal’s presidential election

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — An exit poll following Portugal’s presidential election has suggested that the center-right incumbent candidate has won reelection to a second and final five-year term. The survey by the Portuguese Catholic University’s Polling Center for public broadcaster RTP indicated that Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa captured between 57-62% of the vote Sunday. The poll suggested that Socialist candidate Ana Gomes came second with between 13-16%. In a stunning result, newly arrived right-wing populist André Ventura came third with 9-12%, the poll indicated. Such a showing for an extremist in mainstream Portuguese politics would have been unthinkable until recently.