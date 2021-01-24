Packers playoff run helps local business

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Bonus games mean bonus business. When the Packers secured their place in the NFL postseason with a first-round bye and a home game at Lambeau, central Wisconsin's economy felt it.

Not being at Lambeau is not a problem this year. Many are finding comfort in staying at home or going down the street to their local restaurant.

Al Page, assistant manager of The Bar in Wausau said, "these two extra games have been really great for business. People get to do what they love in Wisconsin, which is sit and watch the Packers."

Without the opportunity to tailgate, backyard grills were hot.

"Packers, brats and beer go together. The nice cold weather out there, your beer stays cold while that grill is going," said the owner of Ski's Meat Market, Dave Tuskowski.

Ski's sold over 400 pounds in brats alone, that's about double what they do on a non-football Saturday.

Bars and restaurants are also filling the void of the stadium, offering a fan-oriented atmosphere and keeping their business going.

"Normally, the Packers don't play on Saturday, but with that happening, we were packed wall to wall. People were standing cause all the tables were full and sales were almost doubled," said Page.

Page said, "it's great for the servers to come and make their money. This years been very touch on the indtustry, so you have to adapt, but its great that the Packers hold true and that Wisconsin fans just come out."

The merchandise business was feeling the playoff burst too. Because fans will always sport the green and gold, even if no ones around to see them wear it.

Manager of Hoffman's Hobbie sports, Jeff Campo said, "oh yeah its been like black Friday pretty much. We had the division hats and shirt, those went in less than five days. Yeah its been pretty crazy."



