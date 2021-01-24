Trapped for 2 weeks, 11 workers rescued from China gold mine

BEIJING (AP) — Rescuers in northern China have brought 11 workers safely to the surface two weeks after they were trapped by an explosion in a gold mine. State broadcaster CCTV showed workers being hauled up in baskets on Sunday afternoon, their eyes shielded to protect them after so many days in darkness. One worker was reported to have died from a head wound following the explosion that ripped through the mine on Jan. 10 while it was still under construction. The fate of 10 others who were underground at the time is unknown. Authorities have detained mine managers for delaying reporting the accident.