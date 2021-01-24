Mexico’s president says he’s tested positive for COVID-19

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says he has tested positive for COVID-19 and that the symptoms are mild. Mexico’s president, who has been criticized for his handling of the country’s pandemic, said on his official Twitter account that he is under medical treatment. “I regret to inform you that I am infected with COVID-19,” he tweeted. “The symptoms are mild but I am already under medical treatment. As always, I am optimistic.” His announcement came shortly after he said he would speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday about obtaining doses of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine.