Kremlin: US comments on protests support law-breaking

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin’s spokesman says the U.S. Embassy’s statements about the extensive protests in Russia, in which more than 3,500 people reportedly were arrested, interfere in the country’s domestic affairs and encourage Russians to break the law. Dmitry Peskov made the criticism on Sunday, a day after protests took place across the country demanding the release of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Putin’s most well-known critic. During the protests, embassy spokeswoman Rebecca Ross said on Twitter that “The U.S. supports the right of all people to peaceful protest, freedom of expression. Steps being taken by Russian authorities are suppressing those rights.” Peskov said the statements “indirectly constitute absolute interference in our internal affairs”