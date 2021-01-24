JPP, Barrett pace stingy Buccaneers defense against Rodgers

Tom Brady gave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the belief they could be special. A stingy defense ensured they’ll get a chance to prove it in the Super Bowl _ at home no less. With Jason Pierre-Paul and Shaquil Barrett leading the way the Bucs wrapped up Aaron Rodgers for the second time this season and won Sunday’s NFC championship game against the Green Bay Packers. The Bucs forced two turnovers leading to touchdowns and sacked Rodgers five times.