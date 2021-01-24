Grizzly, 34, confirmed as Yellowstone region’s known oldest

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Wildlife biologists say a 34-year-old grizzly bear captured in southwestern Wyoming has been confirmed as the oldest on record in the Yellowstone region. Grizzly bear 168 was captured last summer after it preyed on cattle. The Jackson Hole Hole News & Guide reports the male had just a few teeth left and weighed 170 pounds. When he was 5 years old, he weighed 450 pounds. Wildlife officials euthanized the old bear in July 2020 because of his poor health and because he would likely continue to prey on calves.