Generally quiet this week, possibly stormy next weekend

The overnight and early morning snowfall gave way to beautiful sunshine. Snowfall totals of 2-4 inches were common in the News9 coverage area. Afternoon temperatures ranged through the 20s.

Quiet conditions will linger this evening and tonight, with lows in the single digits above and below zero.

Generally tranquil and near-seasonal weather is forecast most of the rest of the work week. Waves of low pressure will track through the southern Midwest through midweek. The first will be close enough to Wisconsin later Monday into Tuesday to bring the chance of flurries or some light snow to the south-central part of the state, and some accumulation to the south. Any snow from the second system Wednesday is expected to remain well south of the News9 coverage area.

A potentially strong low pressure system may affect Wisconsin this weekend, with snow and some rain possible in our area, along with breezy and milder conditions.

Have a good night and a magnificent Monday! Meteorologist Mike Breunling 3:30 p.m. January 24, 2021

