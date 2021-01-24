Coalition working to encourage vaccine compliance

MADISON (WKOW) -- A coalition is coming together in Wisconsin to encourage people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus when they become eligible.

The Southern Wisconsin Immunization Consortium rebranded this month to become the Wisconsin Immunization Neighborhood (WIN), after advocates started working over the summer in response to increasing hesitation and concern about vaccines during the pandemic.

The group provides information to help boost immunization rates for all types of vaccines, to protect more people in the community.

"Particularly with all of the strongest information that has been expressed through social media over the past nine months, really, enhancing nervousness and confusion around these vaccines, our work has been overwhelming," said Ann Lewandowski, founder of the coalition.

The WIN website cites a May 2020 opinion poll by the Tarrance Group that found 85 percent of people in Wisconsin agree high vaccination rates protect communities. 90 percent believe vaccines are important to protect infants and children from serious and life-threatening disease.

Still, Lewandowski says there are barriers getting in the way of achieving high vaccination rates, like insurance and access in rural areas.