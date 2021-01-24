Bucs safety Winfield inactive for NFC championship game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. won’t play in the NFC championship game against the Green Bay Packers because of an ankle injury. Winfield didn’t practice Friday and had been listed as questionable on that day’s injury report. This will be the first game the rookie second-round pick from Minnesota has missed all season. Green Bay starting cornerback Kevin King is active after missing practice Friday with a back injury that had left him questionable.