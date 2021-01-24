AT THE HALF: Buccaneers lead the Packers 21-10

At halftime of the NFC Championship, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are leading the Green Bay Packers 21-10.

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers started the game with the ball, and moved quickly down the field. They hit three straight third down conversions, including a 15-yard touchdown to Mike Evans to take an early 7-0 lead.

The Packers first possession came up empty, which has only happened three times this entire season.

Green Bay's defense finally got to Tom Brady on the ensuing possession, sacking him on third down and forcing a punt.

A sack of Rodgers backed the Packers all the way to their own five, but the veteran quarterback engineered a 95-yard drive that ended with a 50-yard scoring strike to Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

That touchdown tied the game at seven early in the second quarter.

Brady and the Bucs responded in kind. Brady hit Godwin for a 52-yard strike, then Leonard Fournette rumbled 20 yards for a touchdown to give Tampa a 14-7 lead.

The Packers offense found a rhythm on their next possession, driving to the six yard line of the Bucs. But three straight incompletions forced Mason Crosby to hit a field goal to bring the Packers within four points. That made the score 14-10 in favor of Tampa Bay.

Then, with just eight second left in the first half, Tom Brady hit Scotty Miller for a 39-yard touchdown to push the lead to 21-10.

The second half started as badly for the Packers as the first half ended.

Aaron Jones fumbled on third down, and Brady hit Cameron Brate on the very next play for an 8-yard touchdown to push the Bucs lead to 28-10.

The Packers offense responded with an eight play, 75 yard drive, capped off by an 8-yard strike from Rodgers to Tonyan. That made the score 28-17.