Woman’s Dane County arrest comes after former roommate’s remains found in freezer in Arkansas

WAGONER COUNTY, OK (WKOW) -- Authorities in Oklahoma say the woman arrested Thursday in the town of Middleton faces homicide charges after her roommate's remains were found dismembered and stuffed in a freezer.

The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office reached out to the Dane County Sheriff's Office and officers were able to identify and locate the suspect -- 59-year-old Kore D. Adams. Sheriff's officials also referred to her as Kore Bommeli.

She was arrested Thursday afternoon during a traffic stop.

The warrants out of Wagoner County are for murder in the first degree-deliberate intent and desecration of a corpse.

During a brief appearance Friday in Dane County Circuit Court, Adams waived extradition and is being held until authorities from Oklahoma can arrive to take her into custody.

"My attorney is there and we need to get started working on this immediately," she told the court commissioner.

Wagoner County officials said the charges are in connection with the disappearance and homicide of her roommate, Talina Galloway.

Galloway was last heard from in April, 2020, after posting on social media that she had COVID-19 and didn't want to end up in a hospital. But investigators say she never saw a doctor or got tested for the virus.

In a news conference Friday, Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott said at first Adams was considered only a witness.

But after speaking "extensively" with Adams, authorities thought she "knew more than what she was sharing with investigators."

Adams abruptly stopped cooperating with authorities and became their top suspect.

On June 8, 2020, a witness in Arkansas reported a suspicious truck to authorities.

The witness said she smelled a foul odor from a trailer and "saw thick liquid" coming from the truck.

However police never followed up with the witness, Elliott said.

But then on January 14, the same witness saw a freezer, smelled a foul odor and again called authorities.

They searched the freezer and found "dismembered" human remains, later confirmed to be Galloway.

Following a nationwide search, Adams was tracked to the town of Middleton.



During the Friday court hearing, Court Commissioner Jason Hanson said Adams would be held without bail as she awaits transport to Oklahoma.

Adams's mother, Janet Jungbluth, told 27 News her daughter returned to the Town of Middleton recently to help Jungbluth prepare a home for sale. She also maintained Galloway was Adams's closest friend and would not harm her. "She did not do this," Jungbluth says.

Oklahoma authorities allege Adams destroyed some of Galloway's belongings after her disappearance, rearranged the home to create the impression of a different living arrangement, and may have tried to clean up blood.



In 2014, Dane County Court records show Adams broke into the home of a Town of Middleton neighbor, stole items including credit cards and was captured on the surveillance cameras of two, area gas stations using the cards. Adams was sentenced to two years probation.



Andrew Iordachesco is a friend of the theft victim and says the victim was shocked when Adams returned to Dane County. "She's been terrified ever since she was back," Iordachesco says.



Jungbluth maintains Adams was intending on returning to Oklahoma. Adams was charged with other crimes in Oklahoma last year after Galloway's disappearance, including being a felon possessing a firearm.