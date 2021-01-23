Winter Weather Advisory issued January 23 at 9:46PM CST until January 24 at 9:00AM CST by NWS La Crosse WI

…Slippery Travel Tonight as Snow Moves Through…

.There is a lull in precipitation for some, however the snow

should begin to fill in again during the overnight hours. In

addition, a little light freezing drizzle may try to mix in before

ending for parts of northeast Iowa.

Roads will be snow-covered, with some slippery spots and reduced

visibility. If you must travel, slow down and allow extra time to

reach your destination.

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

* WHERE…Portions of central, north central, southwest and west

central Wisconsin.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.