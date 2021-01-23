Winter Weather Advisory issued January 23 at 9:46PM CST until January 24 at 9:00AM CST by NWS La Crosse WI

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 23 at 9:46PM CST until January 24 at 9:00AM CST by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
…Slippery Travel Tonight as Snow Moves Through…
.There is a lull in precipitation for some, however the snow
should begin to fill in again during the overnight hours. In
addition, a little light freezing drizzle may try to mix in before
ending for parts of northeast Iowa.
Roads will be snow-covered, with some slippery spots and reduced
visibility. If you must travel, slow down and allow extra time to
reach your destination.
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
* WHERE…Portions of central, north central, southwest and west
central Wisconsin.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.