Winter Weather Advisory issued January 23 at 7:16PM CST until January 24 at 9:00AM CST by NWS La Crosse WI

…Slippery Travel Tonight as Snow Moves Through…

.Snow will continue to spread from northeast Iowa and southeast

Minnesota into Wisconsin tonight. Some locations picked up an inch

or so of light snow already. The snow will continue overnight

before ending early Sunday morning. Accumulations of 2 to 6

inches of fluffy snow are expected.

Roads will be snow-covered, with some slippery spots and reduced

visibility. If you must travel, slow down and allow extra time to

reach your destination.

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.

* WHERE…Portions of central, north central, southwest and west

central Wisconsin.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.