Winter Weather Advisory issued January 23 at 7:16PM CST until January 24 at 9:00AM CST by NWS La Crosse WI

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 23 at 7:16PM CST until January 24 at 9:00AM CST by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
…Slippery Travel Tonight as Snow Moves Through…
.Snow will continue to spread from northeast Iowa and southeast
Minnesota into Wisconsin tonight. Some locations picked up an inch
or so of light snow already. The snow will continue overnight
before ending early Sunday morning. Accumulations of 2 to 6
inches of fluffy snow are expected.
Roads will be snow-covered, with some slippery spots and reduced
visibility. If you must travel, slow down and allow extra time to
reach your destination.
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.
* WHERE…Portions of central, north central, southwest and west
central Wisconsin.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.