Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 9:00 PM CST until SUN 9:00 AM CST

Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 9:00 PM CST until SUN 9:00 AM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Wood County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS
EVENING TO 9 AM CST SUNDAY…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches.
* WHERE…Portions of central and northeast Wisconsin.
* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&