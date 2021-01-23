Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 9:00 PM CST until SUN 9:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Shawano County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS

EVENING TO 9 AM CST SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5

inches.

* WHERE…Portions of central and northeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&