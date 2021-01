WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Wausau West welcomed Wisconsin Rapids for a conference match up Saturday night.

The battle in the paint led West to a 12-2 lead in the first 6 minutes, but the Raiders responded with 8 unanswered.

After a slow start Rapids looked to get their groove later in the first half, but it was too late to top Wests dominant offense.

Final score West 52, Wisconsin Rapids 36.