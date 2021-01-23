UN: Violence in Sudan’s Darfur killed 250, displaced 100,000

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. refugee agency says tribal violence in Sudan’s western Darfur region earlier this month killed at least 250 people and displaced over 100,000 others including some 3,500 people who fled the violence into neighboring Chad. The clashes between Arab and non-Arab tribes in the provinces of West Darfur and South Darfur have been the latest challenge to Sudan’s fragile transition to democracy following the military’s ouster of Omar al-Bashir in April 2019. The clashes followed on the end of the joint U.N.-African Union peacekeeping force’s mandate in the Darfur region this month.