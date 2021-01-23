Tunisia bans protests, extends curfew as virus cases jump

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia is extending its virus curfew and banning demonstrations for three weeks as it tries to stem a rapid rise in infections. The government is also trying to calm tensions after a week of protests and rioting by young people angry over poverty and lack of jobs. A new demonstration was held Saturday by families demanding the release of people detained in recent days. Tunisia reported 103 virus-related deaths in a single day Thursday in a country of 11 million people, its highest figure to date and among the highest rates in Africa.