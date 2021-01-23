Supporters’ words may haunt Trump at impeachment trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — The words of Donald Trump supporters who are accused of participating in the deadly U.S. Capitol riot may end up being used against him in his Senate impeachment trial as he faces the charge of inciting a violent insurrection. At least five supporters facing federal charges have suggested they were taking orders from the then-president when they marched on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6 to challenge the certification of President Joe Biden’s win. Trump baseless claims of election fraud whipped his supporters into a frenzy. But now those comments, as spelled out in criminal complaints, are likely to take center stage when Democrats lay out their case to convict Trump after he has left office.