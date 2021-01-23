Stimulus checks can come in many forms

(WKOW) -- Congress approved a second round of stimulus checks in December, but that check many not look like a check for everyone.

For over 100 million people the $600 stimulus payment was deposited into their bank accounts, according to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

The IRS said payments could come as paper check or debit card, which could be because you don't have a bank account on file with them.

Some people may not get the money the same way as they did during the first round of stimulus checks.

If you were sent a preloaded debit card last time, the payment will not be added to that card. You'll either receive a new card in the mail or a paper check.

You can check the status of both your stimulus payments by using the "Get My Payment" tool on the IRS website.