Snowmobile drivers race for a cause

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- Snowmobile racers from across the country came together Saturday for the Wausau 525 Grand Prix.

"We have the USSA pros, semi-pros," said track owner Ralph Merwin.

Because of the pandemic, Eagle River and Wausau are the only cities in the area that continue to hold snowmobile events.

For racers, today meant a lot.

"It's been tough you know. We want to race, it's our passion, what we like to do," said Blaine Stephenson, racer for Wahl Bros Racing Team.

For Merwin, the race meant a day of honoring and remembering.

"We started Flip's fund in honor of my son, who passed away racing snowmobiles," he said.

The goal is to raise $525,000 to support children in need, such as those with critical illness, students seeking scholarships and scouts, just to name a few.

Drivers say they're thrilled to race for a good cause.

"Ralph Merwin put together an awesome place for us to race, a super safe track, so I'm really excited to race for charity this weekend," said racer Dylan Anagnoustopolous.