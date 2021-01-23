Racine County welfare check results in finding 3 dead

VILLAGE OF ROCHESTER (WQOW) - Three people were discovered dead in a Racine County home on Friday, according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office.

According to a released statement from the department, Racine County deputies visited the home after receiving a call from an out-of-state family member requesting a welfare check. Shortly after entering the home, deputies reporting hearing a single gunshot.

Using drones and tactical robots, the deputies exited the home and attempted to make contact with the three known residents: two adults and their 30-year-old son.

After not receiving a response, officials said they entered the home and found an adult male and female in the garage that had been deceased for "a significant period of time", according to the sheriff's office. A third adult male was discovered with a single gunshot wound that the deputies believe to be self-inflicted.

No identifying information was provided as to which family member suffered the gunshot wound. Officials said they do not believe there to be a public threat at this time.