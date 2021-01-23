Packers elevate CB Williams to active roster for game day

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have elevated recent cornerback acquisition Tramon Williams to their active roster for Sunday’s NFC championship game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The move comes two days after the Packers announced they had signed Williams to their practice squad. The Baltimore Ravens waived the 37-year-old Williams on Monday. Green Bay may need some extra depth in the secondary due to starting cornerback Kevin King’s uncertain status. King didn’t practice Friday because of a back injury. Green Bay’s injury report Friday listed King as questionable.