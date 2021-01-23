Overnight snow, then a seasonal Sunday

Today was chilly but quite nice, with mostly clear skies and plenty of sunshine. Big changes will be making way tonight as a winter weather system enters the area, leaving measurable snowfall across most of Wisconsin.

*Winter Weather Advisory for Taylor, Clark, Jackson, Juneau, Marathon, Wood, Adams, Portage, Menominee, Shawano, Waupaca, and Waushara counties from 9 PM Saturday to 9 AM Sunday

This Afternoon: Chilly with increasing clouds. Snow showers starting around 9PM.

High: 19 Wind: South 5-10

Tonight: Cloudy with widespread snow showers. 2 to 4 inches accumulation likely.

Low: 14 Wind: SE 5-7

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with light snow ending in the morning. Clouds linger.

High: 24 Wind: SE turning West 5-8

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy and chilly.

Low: 8

Snow showers have been making their way through Minnesota and Iowa, leading to tonight's winter weather event. Fortunately, most of the snow will fall between the hours of midnight - 4 am; however, showers will likely start around 9 pm tonight and continue until 9 am Sunday. Traveling overnight will be possible but is not recommended as 2 - 4 inches is expected to fall. Current models are leaning towards the higher end of the spectrum, with most areas receiving 3 -3.5 inches of snow by Sunday morning. Being a weekend coupled with overnight snow, some roads may not be completely plowed Sunday morning, so it is advised to be cautious if leaving the house. Expect to get some use out of your shovels and snowblowers for the first time in a bit.

The rest of Sunday will be fairly seasonal. Showers should be well out of the area by noon, leaving cloudy skies for the rest of the day. Temperatures will sit at typical levels for January in the low to mid-20s. Many Wisconsinites hope the snowfall and cooler temperatures will lead to an advantage on the football field for the Green Bay Packers game, and conditions are looking likely for that theory.

Most of the forecast is seasonal and dry until next weekend. A dense winter weather system will progress Tuesday through the Midwest but travel south of Wisconsin. There is a chance areas well south of Marathon county could see light snow as an effect. Highs from Monday - Thursday range from 22 - 24 degrees, so it will feel normal for this time of year. There is also a chance of flurries on Wednesday, but otherwise mostly cloudy skies are the only weather parameter for most of the week.

Friday and Saturday are looking to warm up once again as highs will be in the upper 20s on Friday; Saturday could sit in the mid-30s once again.

Stay safe and enjoy the rest of your weekend! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 23-January 2021

On this day in weather history:

1988 - Northeastern Colorado experienced its most severe windstorm in years. A wind gust to 92 mph was recorded at Boulder CO before the anemometer blew away, and in the mountains, a wind gust to 120 mph was reported at Mines Peak. The high winds blew down a partially constructed viaduct east of Boulder, as nine unanchored concrete girders, each weighing forty-five tons, were blown off their supports. (National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)