Onalaska manufacturer helping to ‘heat up’ NFC Championship game

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Green Bay Packers have won their last seven games.

An Onalaska company is working hard to help keep the Packers' winning streak hot.

L.B. White in Onalaska will provide direct-fired heaters for the NFC Championship game between the Packers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lambeau Field.

"When you see the players sitting on the white benches, it's our heaters behind there blowing warm air into those benches. They're actually hollow benches and our heaters fill them with warm air. It's a nice even heat," said L.B. White CEO Kevin Gagermeier.

Over the last decade, the NFL has contacted L.B. White to provide heaters for various stadiums and teams. This includes the Chicago Bears, Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns, and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"We get a kick out of it. It's great because we can brag 'Hey, our product was on TV,'" said Chris Smith, the vice president of marketing at L.B. White. He continues, "It's not the most important thing for our company, but it's the most highly visible product that we have."

The company specializes in making heaters, coolers and other products meant for agricultural purposes. They sell these products to places all around the world, including China.

L.B. White has also supplied heaters for college football games, hospitality tents, and PGA tour events.

"We love to be able to help out anybody, but when it's a Wisconsin situation, whether it's the Badgers or the Packers, it's a great feeling," said Smith.

Though he's a Minnesota Vikings fan, Gagermeier echoed Smith's sentiments on how special it is to be a Wisconsin-based company helping out a Wisconsin sports team.

"It's always great to support your home state's endeavors. We're more than happy to work with the Packers and any other NFL team as well," said Gagermeier.

If you look closely, you might be able to spot one of L.B. White's heaters at Sunday's game. Kickoff is at 2:05 CT with a spot in the Super Bowl on the line.