Liddell helps No. 15 Ohio State beat No. 10 Wisconsin 74-62

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — E.J. Liddell scored 20 points and No. 15 Ohio State never trailed in a 74-62 victory over No. 10 Wisconsin that continued the Buckeyes’ recent road mastery of ranked opponents. Ohio State has beaten a top-15 team in each of its last three road games to underscore the Big Ten’s lack of a true homecourt advantage this season with no spectators due to the pandemic. The Buckeyes defeated then-No. 15 Rutgers on Jan. 9 and then–No. 14 Illinois on Jan. 16. Wisconsin lost for just the second time in its last 20 home games.