Insurers add food to coverage menu as way to improve health

Food is a growing focus for insurers as they look to improve the health of the people they cover and cut costs. More plans are paying for temporary meal deliveries and some are branching beyond that to teach people how to cook and eat healthier foods. Benefits experts say insurers and policymakers are growing used to treating food as a form of medicine that can help reduce blood sugar or blood pressure levels and keep patients out of expensive hospitals. This push is still relatively small and happening mostly with government-funded programs like Medicaid or Medicare Advantage.