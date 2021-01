WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Wausau East and D.C. Everest girls basketball faced of on the hardtop tonight.

The evergreens got off to an early start, with Ashtyn Fernstedt putting multiple in from the paint, followed by a three pointer from Ella Pavlovich.

While East stuttered early, they came back fresh for the second half and managed to close Everest's wining gap to just 5 points by the final buzzer.

Final; Evergreens 56 East 51