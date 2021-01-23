Democrats make federal election standards a top priority

Democrats are planning to move quickly on one of the first bills of the new Congress, which would set federal election standards that would mandate early voting, same-day registration and other voting rights reforms. House and Senate Democrats say national rules are needed to shore up American democracy after a tumultuous post=election period and deadly riot at the capital. Republicans say the bill represents federal overreach. Along with setting the federal voting standards, the For the People Act would put the job of drawing congressional districts in the hands of independent commissions and obligate presidents to disclose their tax returns.