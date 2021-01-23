Bridge Street Mission build’s home for charity

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- After months of work, Bridge Street Mission's Urban Street Project is finally done.

With the help of area contractors, volunteers and donated material, they were able to build a brand new home.

The sale of the house will benefit the Bridge Street Mission and it's sober living program.

"We are extremely humbled, grateful, excited, just generally amazed that this much generosity at this quality has been committed toward our ministry," said executive director Craig Vincent.

The home already has a buyer getting ready to close on the deal, but the Mission plans to build another home in 2022.