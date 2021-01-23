Asia Today: New Zealand reports 1st community case in months

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand has reported its first case of community transmission in more than two months, although there was no immediate evidence that the coronavirus was spreading. Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield says the case was a 56-year-old woman who recently returned from Europe. Like other returning travelers, she spent 14 days in quarantine and twice tested negative before being returning home on Jan. 13. She later developed symptoms and tested positive. He says health officials will conduct genome testing but are working under the assumption that the case is a more transmissible variant of the virus. Meanwhile a Chinese city just outside Beijing has completed 2,600 temporary treatment rooms as the country’s north battles new clusters of the coronavirus.